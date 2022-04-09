BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man shot Friday night on Moselle Street in Buffalo was sent to the hospital.

The 28-year-old was shot in the 300 block of Moselle Street.

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle just before 11:30 p.m. for a gunshot wound, Buffalo Police said. He was initially listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.