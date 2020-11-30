Cheektowaga Police warn of scammers claiming to be from Amazon.com

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Cheektowaga Police Department is warning the community about scammers who claim your Amazon.com account is compromised.

The department says residents have received scam phone calls claiming to be “Amazon Prime Security.”

They say scammers will ask you to purchase gift cards and provide them with the gift card number(s) in exchange for securing your account.

Cheektowaga PD wrote in a Facebook post that many people of “all ages” fall victim to the scam each week.

As the holiday season gets underway, the department provided the following tips to protect yourself: