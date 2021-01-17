Cheering on the Buffalo Bills one tap at a time

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)- Overwhelmed with a familiar feeling from decades ago, Dawn Tarbox Szerbiak, the Owner of Kiptom Dance Center, choreographed a tap routine for her students, with the hopes of turning them into “Billeviers”.

“I wanted these kids to feel the same way that we did when I was in the 90’s,” said Szerbiak.

Now the dancers are putting together a video that features the Buffalo Bills Anthem, by local musician Dom Brown, and dancing in front of iconic locations.

“I got really excited because I thought, ‘this is going to be super fun to do, to support the team,” said 9 year dance student, Jacqueline Simpson. “Especially because they’re going to the playoffs and they’re making it farther than they have.”

Szerbiak is thrilled now that her students understand what it means to be a true Bills fan.

“It goes beyond just football. It’s about a community, and how a community gathers together, and also the Mafia. How they support other charities and families who need help.”

Watch their performance below: