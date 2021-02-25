The Cheesy Chick food truck thanked Buffalo teachers with a free lunch

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Operators of a local food truck and restaurant are thanking teachers for their hard work during the pandemic.

The Cheesy Chick Cafe brought its food truck to the Charter School for Applied Technologies in Buffalo this afternoon.

The chefs treated staff to a free lunch of grilled cheese, a side and a drink.

The manager says they partnered with T-Mobile to help give away food to teachers throughout the month of February.

“This is important because people like teachers and they like to help medical and everybody in there, they need the support. We need to be giving them support, and we need to get our kids back in school and we need to do what we can to help out our community.” Christopher Rowan, Owner, The Cheesy Chick Cafe

Rowan says they can’t visit every school this month but they have also been serving these free meals to teachers who stop by their restaurant on Main Street in Williamsville.