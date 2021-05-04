Chemical storage building on UB’s North Campus evacuated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – UB officials are warning people to stay away from the Chemical Storage Building on UB’s North Campus Tuesday afternoon.

University Police and local fire personnel are investigating a fire alarm that went off in the building. The building is being evacuated and people are being directed away from the area out of an abundance of caution.

The building isn’t located near any residence halls or academic buildings, and university officials say there is no immediate danger to the campus community.

Check here for the latest updates.