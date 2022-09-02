ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The U.S. National Buffalo Wing Eating Championship will take place at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Joey Chestnut, the world’s top-ranked competitive eater, will be looking to reclaim his title.

Chestnut joined Wake Up! on Friday and shared how he prepares for eating contest. You can watch the full interview above.

“I do enjoy going out here,” Chestnut said of Buffalo, “but I’m going to lay low tonight. I’m not going to go out. I want to go into the contest super hungry and I’m going to make sure I don’t shoot myself in the foot by having too much fun here.”

How does Chestnut prepare himself to eat more than 200 wings in 12 minutes?

“The whole thing’s weird,” Chestnut said. “Today, I’m going to be kind of fasting and making sure I’m not eating a ton of food. I’ll be eating just a little bit of fiber – high-fiber and lots of liquids. I’m going to make sure I’m going into the contest on Sunday super loose and empty.”

Chestnut said wings are among the best foods to competitively eat.

“The bone gets in the way, it’s a technique food,” he said. “No matter how much I eat, I’ll never eat enough to feel really full. After the hot dog contest I’m feeling bloated, I feel like garbage for like a day and a half. After wings, I’m feeling like I ate a big meal.”

Chestnut said the number of wings eaten is calculated by weight — every 0.75 ounces they eat counts as one wing. That prevents against competitors leaving too much meat on the bone.

Finally, Chestnut was asked, drums or flats? “Flats, definitely,” he said.