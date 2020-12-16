Chick-Fil-a gives Buffalo City Mission $100,000 donation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Chick-fil-a made a 100-thousand dollar donation to the Buffalo City Mission.



The money comes from the chain’s True Inspiration Awards. The mission was nominated by the Sheedys, who run both Chick-fil-a locations in Cheektowaga.



It was one of two-dozen regional winners to get this funding from Chick-fil-a this year.

Restaurant customers use their app to nominate worthy recipients.

LATEST: