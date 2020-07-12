The Cowboy on Chippewa served closure order

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A popular bar on Chippewa is being ordered to shut down for not following state rules on Covid-19.

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, The Cowboy was served a closure order Saturday to immediately cease all operations and ordered to consult with the Erie County Health Department for further directions.

Our @ECDOH public health team has been spot checking various bars and restaurants for violations of Covid-19 capacity, mask wearing, and server rules. Yesterday “The Cowboy” on Chippewa in Buffalo was served a closure order. pic.twitter.com/cg0IKhmVTI — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) July 12, 2020

The health department has been checking bars and restaurants around the city to ensure owners are following state guidelines on mask-wearing, capacity, and server rules during the pandemic.