Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

The Cowboy on Chippewa served closure order

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A popular bar on Chippewa is being ordered to shut down for not following state rules on Covid-19.

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, The Cowboy was served a closure order Saturday to immediately cease all operations and ordered to consult with the Erie County Health Department for further directions.

The health department has been checking bars and restaurants around the city to ensure owners are following state guidelines on mask-wearing, capacity, and server rules during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss