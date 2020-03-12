Chippewa Street bars still planning to party on Sunday, despite St. Patrick’s Day parade cancellations

Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB) – This year’s St. Patrick’s Day parades in Buffalo may be canceled, but the party on Chippewa Street is still on.

Bars in the Chippewa Street district have announced that it’s “business as usual” this Sunday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Bottoms Up and Venu manager and Chippewa Bar Alliance member Tim Walton said Thursday.

Most bars will be open at noon and run through the day.

“St. Patrick’s Day, is one of the busiest and days of the year for bars and many rely on the business to survive the slower months of the year,” an email from Walton read.