New York up 112 to 328 confirmed coronavirus cases; Gov. Cuomo announces ban of gatherings with 500+ people NHL season put on “pause”, Buffalo Sabres are in Montreal for away game Both Patrick’s Day parades in Buffalo are cancelled – the Old First Ward parade on Saturday and the Delaware Ave parade Sunday
Erie County officials will give an update on the coronavirus, known cancellations and safety recommendations.

Chippewa Street bars still planning to party on Sunday, despite St. Patrick’s Day parade cancellations

PHOTO: Bottoms Up Facebook

Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB) – This year’s St. Patrick’s Day parades in Buffalo may be canceled, but the party on Chippewa Street is still on.

Bars in the Chippewa Street district have announced that it’s “business as usual” this Sunday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Bottoms Up and Venu manager and Chippewa Bar Alliance member Tim Walton said Thursday.

Most bars will be open at noon and run through the day.

“St. Patrick’s Day, is one of the busiest and days of the year for bars and many rely on the business to survive the slower months of the year,” an email from Walton read.

