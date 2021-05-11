Chlorine tablet shortages could be problematic for your wallet

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Summer by the pool might not be all sunshine this year. Owners will have to dig deeper in their pockets to keep their pools in tip-top shape. It’s all because of a shortage in the cleaning supply chain.

“The shortages are not less than what we got last year,” says President of Gary Pools and Leisure, Todd Schupback. “It’s that we can’t get more than we got last year.”

Schupback says the stores are allocated a certain amount of chlorine tablets to sell each month, and won’t be allowed to order more.

A fire at a chlorine tablet plant in Louisiana is partly to blame for the increase in cost. Schupbach says the pandemic is also responsible for the strain on the industry.

“People are stuck at home, cause of coronavirus, and our swimming pool sales are through the roof. So there’s more demand, because there’s more people with swimming pools, and I can’t get anymore {tablets} than I got last year.”

Typically, the cost of a 25 pound container of chlorine tablets will cost between $65-$70. This year, customers are looking to spend $100 or more.

Schupbach says there are other options to keep your pool clean, you just have to apply the chlorine in a different way.

Automatic chlorine generators, also known as “salt swimming pools”, are becoming popular among pool owners. Schupbach says this is a self-reliant solution to the shortage.

“The salt swimming pools use a device that turns ordinary salt, into chlorine. And you make your own chlorine using this system.”

Pool owners can also use bromine, or liquid chlorine.

Chlorine tablets do have a shelf life of one year, so Schupbach says folks should avoid buying them from sites like Facebook Marketplace, because the quality of them can deteriorate over time.