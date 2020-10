(WIVB)–Attorneys for former Congressman Chris Collins continue to argue he should not be going to prison.

He’s due to report to a federal facility in Florida on Tuesday.

His legal team filed a document that says, in part, “there is a significant and unjustifiable risk that Collins will contract COVID-19 in prison, putting him at higher risk for hospitalization and death.”

Collins is 70-years-old and has asthma.