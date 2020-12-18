Christmas decorations returned to Lovejoy neighborhood

What started out as the “Grinch who stole Christmas,” turned out to be a “Miracle on East LoveJoy Street.”

Linda Hastreiter reached out to News 4 when the Iron Island Museum Christmas decorations were stolen. But today she received an interesting call .

“It was about eight this morning, I’m like, who the heck is calling me this early. And he said ‘did you find your decorations yet? I think they’re at the bus stop at the corner of William and Bailey'”, said Hastreiter.

Hastreiter says she can’t help but laugh when she pictures that scene.

“I never thought I would see them again…I originally thought they were set up on someone’s lawn. But he said no… they’re waiting for a bus!”

Linda also says she’s grateful for everyone who shared the news that they were missing.