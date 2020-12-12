Christmas decorations stolen from Lovejoy’s Iron Island Museum

Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB)– People who live in the Lovejoy neighborhood of Buffalo are asking for your help after someone stole their Christmas decorations.

Christmas decorations are usually set up on Lovejoy Street, but the community wanted to do something different this year to bring a little joy.

They worked with the city to hook up electricity to the decorations make it happen.

But, early on December 9, someone took that joy and stole the Santa Claus and reindeer decorations.

They’re wooden decorations that one of the volunteers worked hard to hand-paint.

“We own the Iron Island Museum along with this and that’s all strictly volunteers that run that, and strictly volunteers who do this and it’s been such a horrible, horrific year. We wanted to do something nice and somebody’s got to ruin it for us, you know. The museum’s been closed. We haven’t had any financial aid coming in or anything. The whole thing has been a struggle and this just adds to it.” Linda Hastreiter, Volunteer, Iron Island Museum

If you have any information that could help the Lovejoy community and Iron Island Preservation Society, you’re asked to call Buffalo Police.