Christmas returns to Ellicottville

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Christmas in Ellicottville returned this weekend with all sorts of holiday activities.

Visitors dashed through the snow in a two-horse open sleigh and took part in Christmas crafts, with children seen bringing Frosty to life. Some visitors even said it looked like a scene out of a movie.

“Ellicottville’s magical,” said Matthew McCormick of Orchard Park. “I was joking around with my wife yesterday that it was like a Hallmark movie down here, how beautiful it was with the snow. Just a great place to get away for the weekend.”

Ellicottville is one of those things to add to any winter “To do” list.