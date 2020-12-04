Christmas tree sales increase around Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– “We’ve had the best turn out in our 39 years of doing this farm,” says Treetop Acres Owner, John Fuerch.

His Lockport farm has already sold 450 trees in the first three days of business. Fuerch says he anticipates they will sell out before the holiday season ends.

This rapid surge of business surprised him, but he understands why some are rushing out to get their tree.

We expected a little bit of that, but not as much as we got. It brings us back to tradition, and things we’ve done in years past. And providing that for the children, and having that joy that we have during Christmas time.”



Across town at Russell’s Tree and Shrub Farm, business has been steady. But Manager Chris Zeisz says some shoppers came out even before Thanksgiving to secure their spruce.

“Whether or not it was just to take it home and put it in their yard so they knew they had one…I know people were getting a little nervous about orange zones, red zones, things like that.”



Both Zeisz and Fuerch agree, finding a family-friendly activity that also follows all COVID-19 guidelines creates quite a draw.

“It’s very rare that a mom or a dad is going to come out and get a tree for the whole family,” explained Zeisz. “If you’ve got a couple of kids, or you’ve got five kids, everyone’s got a different opinion on what kind of tree they want.”

And while this might create a feeling of normalcy, it also reminds Fuerch of why he started his farm in the first place.

“It’s all about the family, and the children and hand cutting, and doing things with the family. And we’d like to keep it that way.”

Both Christmas tree shops provide COVID-19 safety precautions including social distancing, hand sanitizer and mask requirements.