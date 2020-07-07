Chrusciki Bakery leaving Broadway Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– After 33 years at the Broadway Market, beloved bakery Chrusciki Bakery is leaving its location and is opening a new bakery and restaurant in Clarence.

The bakery announced on its Facebook Page that with the exception of Easter and winter holidays , the volume of business in the market has dwindled in recent years, and and day to day operations are no longer sustainable.

“Having to leave The Broadway Market simply breaks our hearts as this was where our family business was established, and we have so many amazing memories over the years. We thank you all for the love and support you’ve given us… our incredible team, our dear friends, our supportive family members, and our beloved patrons have all made us what we are today.” the post reads.

While it will no longer be a year-round vendor, the bakery says it hopes to be at the market for holidays and will continue to be open at its storefront at 80 W Drullard Ave, in Lancaster.

“As many of our loyal customers know, our founders Tadeusz & Hania started Chrusciki Bakery 33 years ago after they left Poland for better opportunities for their family. They came with no knowledge of the English language, two suitcases and $100 in their pockets in search of The American Dream. Since coming to America, The Broadway Market has been a second home to our family.”

