BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re a member of Citizens Bank, there could be some changes coming to your local branch.

The bank told News 4 that its branch inside the Tops Friendly Markets location on McKinley Parkway in Hamburg is closing on Feb. 21, 2024.

“Customers will continue to be served through two neighboring branches, each within three miles, as well as through our online and mobile banking platforms,” a Citizens spokesperson said in a statement. “We remain committed to the Western New York market, with plans to invest in our branch network over the next several years, in addition to continuing investments in digital and mobile capabilities.”

Three other branches — in North Tonawanda, Cheektowaga and Depew — are changing to “Citizens Express” locations in February. At these locations, customers will have access to an ATM and be able to communicate with “virtual assistants” for complex transactions like large cash withdrawals, payments, account maintenance and advice.

“In-store branches remain a key part of our overall strategy to help customers bank when, where and how they prefer,” the bank said. “Citizens has a long-standing partnership with Tops and we continue to look forward to serving customers together.”

The three branches that will be transitioned into Express locations are as follows:

Mid-City Plaza Tops — 301 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda

Union Tops — 3865 Union Rd., Cheektowaga

Transit Losson — 4964 Transit Rd., Depew