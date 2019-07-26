City of Buffalo and Olmsted Conservancy reach new agreement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo’s Olmsted Park system has a designated path for maintenance and funding for the next decade and beyond.

That agreement sets forward the mission of the Olmsted’s 850 acres of land, all of which is owned by the city and it provides needed direction for the conservancy, which runs the park system, for the next 12 years.

An agreement with the city and the Olmsted Park Conservancy has been in place since 2004.

Mayor Byron Brown announced the new agreement, which runs through the end of 2030, saying it guarantees the public has access to city parks and golf courses.

Leaders said today the agreement helps to strengthen the city’s economy by requiring two-thirds of the conservancy’s board, and all of its workforce, to live within the city.

Mayor Brown says he hopes the agreement announced today will become a model for partnerships across the country.

“We think this positions us for national leadership when it comes to public-private partnership for the management of maintenance of parks and Buffalo will be looked at as a best practice when communities all across the country are looking at how to better manage their park system they will look at this agreement between the City of Buffalo and the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy,” Brown said.

The agreement requires the city to invest $1.4 million and an additional $300,000 in matching local grants.

The agreement also allows the conservancy to use the money made at its parks from concessions, building rentals, and golf courses to be used for operations and maintenance, which lightens the burden for taxpayers.