City of Buffalo celebrates National Nurses Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–In honor of National Nurses Day, Mayor Byron Brown is asking all city residents to go outside at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, and cheer the men and fighting on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19.

“As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 emergency in our community, the importance of nurses

to our residents’ health has been brought sharply into focus. Our nurses and health care workers are nothing short of heroes and I thank them for the critical work they do for our everyday health and safety,” Brown said.

In a show of support, Brown will lead the Buffalo Police and Fire Department past Erie County Medical Center in a thank you parade at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

City landmarks will also be lit up in green and blue to mark the day.

