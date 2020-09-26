City of Buffalo pushing for higher census response rates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood of Buffalo has the lowest response rate to the 2020 census, at just 29 percent. And that’s something city leaders are desperately pleading with residents to change.

That’s why they held an event Saturday at the Broadway Market, enticing people to fill out the census right there by giving away free masks and having retired Buffalo Bill Jeff Nixon on hand.

Several of these events were happening at the same time around the city.



City officials say Buffalo lost a ton of money after the last census, and this is a chance to get some of that back. The 2020 census, which was originally ending in just a few days, has been extended through October 31st.

The Trump administration tried to halt the extension, but a judge filed an injunction against that.



“You need to realize that money we receive right here in Western New York is determined by our population. The population numbers come from whether or not you step up and are counted every 10-years. It comes down to money in project programs for farmers, for needy kids, for schools, for first responders,” Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul said.



The response rate is more than 70-percent in Niagara and Erie counties.

Mayor Brown is hosting this event at multiple locations.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can go to the following sites for the free mask giveaway:

Johnnie B Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion at 1100 Jefferson Ave.

Delavan-Grider Community Center at 877 E. Delavan Ave.

Belle Community Center at 104 Maryland St.

Broadway Market at 999 Broadway

Officials say each site will have staff and tablets available to assist residents as they complete their online census.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.