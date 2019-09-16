Closings
City of Buffalo honors African-American heritage with new archway on Michigan Ave.

by: WIVB Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Leaders cut the ribbon on the new Michigan Avenue archway, celebrating African-American culture in the Queen City.

This archway marks the entrance to the District of the African-American Heritage Corridor.

Leaders say it highlights African-Americans contributions to Buffalo.

“This archway is a door that was never shut for no one. It will always be open. and as you press under this archway and drive through it. hopefully you get blessings and anointing from it, because that’s what the archway is all about. It’s the healing of the wounds that we’re carrying,” artist Valeria Cray said.

This is the first archway in the City of Buffalo.

