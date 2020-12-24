City of Buffalo prepares for winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The City of Buffalo is preparing for old man winter to visit on Christmas.



Dozen of drivers are stocked and ready to clear 800-miles of roads, but there is something that the residents who live on the narrowest city streets can do to help plow crews this winter.



Mayor Byron Brown is asking anyone who lives in a 9-to-4 alternate street parking zone to sign up for the Buffalert parking update notification system.

“That why when we send out an alert they can move their vehicle to allow us to plow their street.”



You can sign up for the buffalert system by texting join-parking-updates to 30890.

