City of Niagara Falls will give away 900 at-home COVID-19 test kits next month

How long do at-home COVID-19 test kits last? (Getty)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Niagara Falls will give away 900 at-home COVID-19 test kits over two dates next month.

The city will distribute the kits at the Niagara Falls Fire Department Administration Building, 3115 Walnut Avenue.

The distribution dates are as follows:

Tuesday, Feb. 8: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

No pre-registration is required but you must have photo ID. The limit is two kits per household.