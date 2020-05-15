City of Tonawanda, North Tonawanda cancel 4th of July celebration

CITY OF TONAWANDA/NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–In a joint statement, the Cities of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda announced the cancellation of the fireworks and concerts set for the 4th of July.

Officials say this includes activities in both Niawanda and Gratwick Park.

Mayor Rick Davis and Mayor Art Pappas say the celebration is as meaningful as any, but the continued safety of the residents and people coming from outside the cities remains the top priority.

“We feel at this time it is in the best interest of both cities and the safety of everyone that we cancel the upcoming 4th of July celebration. Hopefully, the residents of both cities will recognize this special American holiday by flying the American flag!” they added.

