City residents sound off on school zone speed camera program; first cameras to go live Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One day before four of the 14 school zone speed cameras will be turned on, several City of Buffalo residents took the chance to criticize the controversial program. They let their frustrations out at a Buffalo Common Council Legislation Committee meeting Tuesday.

“There are all sorts of ways to slow down traffic that doesn’t keep people in debt in the City of Buffalo,” said Jalonda Hill of the Fair Fines and Fees Coalition.

The city will be using the cameras to take pictures of drivers who are going 26 mph or faster in 15 mph school zones. The first cameras to be turned on are located near Canisius High School and the Makowski Early Childhood Center. There is a camera pointed in each direction of Delaware Ave. and Jefferson Ave. near those schools. Those four cameras will begin taking pictures of speeders Wednesday morning.

The other 10 cameras will be turned on at a later date, yet to be revealed by city officials, once public works crews install flashing beacons in those locations.

The cameras were previously on during a one month warning period, which was conducted earlier this year and frustrated some city residents.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Jennifer Gibson-Merriweather, a retired bus driver. “You don’t know what to follow. You’re a nervous wreck. You’re driving, then all of the sudden you see 15 mph.”

“I think the city has come up with a very effective solution to a problem that has not existed,” added city resident David Sisson.

At least one resident did speak up in favor of the program, saying he supports anything that protects children. That’s just what Mayor Byron Brown says is the entire point.

“Our goal in this program is to change the behavior of drivers who are driving too fast through our urban streets,” Brown said during a press briefing on Monday.

It was at the briefing that Brown revealed driver behavior has indeed changed since the warning period started in January. He noted 82 percent of drivers were in compliance with the program during the last week of February, compared to just 34 percent in mid-January.

Still, even some Buffalo Common Councilors have questions about the program.

“It’s just really confusing right now,” admitted Council President Darius Pridgen.

Pridgen says he intends to put forth a proposal to increase school zone speed limits from 15 mph to 20 mph. Additionally, Councilman Rasheed Wyatt would like to see the city change the school zone hours to include two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon, rather than all day.