JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Around 75 city workers rallied Monday night in Jamestown to speak out against Mayor Eddie Sundquist’s plan to save money in his budget.

They fear the mayor’s changes will affect insurance benefits for retirees.

The mayor says the claims that he’s planning on getting rid of healthcare for retired workers is false.

Sundsquist says if federal aid doesn’t come to cities like Jamestown, he will be forced to make some very tough decisions.