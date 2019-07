CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB)– Clarence is the place to be for art lovers this weekend, the town’s summer Art and Plein Air Festival will be taking place Saturday at the town park on Main Street.

The event will feature local artisans, food trucks, and music.

There will also be plenty of Plein Air artists, meaning people who paint in the outdoors.

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.