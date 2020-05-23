Cleaning service, daycare team up to keep kids safe during coronavirus pandemic

LAKEVIEW, N.Y. (WIVB)–Sandy Smith has been running Lakeview Children’s World for 22 years. She says she knows how important it is to create a space where children and their parents are comfortable.

“Parents want to feel that their children are in good hands we want to assure them that they’re children are coming into a safe, healthy, clean environment.”

Smith says in even more crucial now that the daycare continues that. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Children’s World is adapting all new cleaning protocols. They’re not creating a plan alone, cleaning and decontamination business Servpro is helping them out.

“Especially with a daycare it could be tough to know where kid is going touch where are they going roam what are they going to put in their mouths. Part of the core process is going in and inventorying and making sure that if a kid is going to touch it, we’re cleaning it,” said , Daniel Bauer,marketing manager of Servpro Southtowns.

Because this is a daycare Servpro says the cleaning products they’re using and will advise the daycare to use are not going to be harmful for the kids.

“You want to keep your kids safe you want to make sure you’re sending them to a place where they can be safe. We want to make sure we’re keeping kids as safe as possible. That’s a big reason we’re here in the first place,” Bauer said.

Other changes to the daycare include removing most toys in the classroom to reduce the amount of items kids touch, shortening daycare hours to give them time to disinfect surfaces, and no longer allowing parents in the building.

“It’s a weight off of the parents to know that their children are safe and they can go to their jobs while their children are here in a safe environment,” Smith said.

She says it might be a challenge to keep the kids 6 feet apart, but they will keep chairs separated and any activities they do will have the kids spaced out.

Just to see them when they do come back, how happy they are and we just can’t wait for them to all be back.”

Sarah Minkewicz is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.