Closing arguments Friday in deputy’s assault trial

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The defense rested Thursday in the police brutality trial involving Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenneth Achtyl.

Achtyl is on leave from the sheriff’s office as he faces charges of assault, official misconduct, and falsifying records. His trial, which began Monday, is nearing its end. Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday morning.

Achtyl did not take the stand is his own defense. However his attorney, Rodney Personius questioned several defense witnesses Thursday, including two other sheriff’s deputies who were patrolling the New Era Field parking lot on December 3rd, 2017.

That day, Deputy Achtyl arrested Nicholas Belsito, who was a University at Buffalo student attending a tailgate party. Body camera video of the incident depicts Belsito swearing at Achtyl, who then takes off after him. What happens next isn’t captured on the body cam video. However other evidence presented over the course of the trial shows Belsito being hit in the face with Achtyl’s baton.

Just minutes before the interaction, Belsito’s friend was arrested. Defense testimony indicated Belsito may have interfered with that arrest. Belsito then approached Achtyl to ask where his friend was being taken. While walking away, Belsito turned back toward Achtyl and swore, according to testimony.

All charges filed against Belsito that day were eventually dropped. He has filed a civil lawsuit against Achtyl and Erie County.