Clothing brands join forces to honor Bills superfan Pancho Billa with limited edition jacket

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–What do you get when Zubaz, Chalk Line, and 26 Shirts join forces? Another great tribute to Ezra Castro, better known as Bills superfan, Pancho Billa in the form of a Chalk Line jacket.

California native and Bills fan Justin Higgs has been a season ticket holder for 12 years. He tells News 4 he became friends with Ezra (Pancho) at road games he would travel to over the years, as they both have similar stories of fandom.

“I was one of the people that lifted him on stage in Dallas when he announced the Harrison Phillips pick,” Higgs said. “I was crying on ESPN knowing what it meant.”

Higgs, Director of Corporate Communications at PayPal says his job and his passion for collecting vintage clothing on the side lead him to get to know the people at Chalk Line. He says he pitched them the idea of the jacket about a month ago.

“They were completely supportive after understanding the magnitude of the story and what it meant to our fan base and the community. We just needed things to fall in line,” Higgs added.

He says the most important partnership was the one with Del Reid and 26 Shirts.

“Justin approached me a few weeks back with this idea, and I thought it was awesome,” Reid said. “I worked with Pancho’s estate to secure the licensing for his likeness while Justin worked with Chalk Line and Zubaz.”

Higgs said he pitched to Zubaz knowing how important the collaboration of these major brands would be to the fan base from a fashion perspective. They jumped on board quickly too.

“I’m so excited to offer a product that allows fans to celebrate Ezra, while also supporting his family at the same time,” Reid added.

The limited-edition Pancho Billa jackets by Chalk Line are available online through the 26 Shirts website until October 20.

It’s designed by Chalk Line with the Buffalo FAMbase and officially licensed by Zubaz.

A $40 donation will be made to Castro’s family for every jacket purchased.

