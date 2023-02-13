BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Saying he is “heartbroken” over the weekend shooting at a night club in his district, Buffalo Common Councilman Mitch Nowakowski said the owners of Club Marcella are sharing video footage with police.

Three people were shot in the Cobblestone District club early Sunday morning. One of the victims, a 21-year-old man, died, police said.

When Club Marcella opened at its current location on Michigan Ave. last year, Nowakowski said club officials gave him a tour.

“They showed me all of the cameras and the security footage that they have in the club. It’s quite extensive,” Nowakowski said. “I talked to the owners (Sunday). The incident was completely covered on all of their cameras.

“So they’re cooperating with police and handing over all the footage that they have.”

Police have not made any arrests as of Monday morning.

In a statement released Sunday, the club pledged to cooperate fully with authorities.

“We are devastated by the horrendous act of violence that occurred (Sunday morning). We pray for the victim and his family, as well as anyone else impacted by this tragedy,” the statement read.

This is the second shooting inside or around the club in recent weeks. On January 29, Buffalo police said a security guard was shot in a parking lot outside.

The city has a history of ordering the temporary closure of establishments where crime has occurred. In May 2022, for instance, they ordered that Senor Tequila’s on Pearl St. close after a shooting outside that bar. Police said at the time that there had also been “several other violent offenses” that had occurred inside and outside of the bar. Senor Tequila’s later reopened.

A city spokesperson said Sunday officials will review whether to order the shut down of Club Marcella.

Nowakowski said the City of Buffalo and its police department would conduct a review to see how to move forward. The councilman said he assumed the review would take “a week or two.”

“I’m taking my lead from (Buffalo police). After they do their investigation, see the perimeter of the club, and after seeing all the footage, I will lean on their expertise on if the club is safe to operate. If it’s not, I’ll follow their lead.”