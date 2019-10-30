Coaches react to proposed ban on youth tackle football

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some state lawmakers want to ban children ages 12 and under from playing tackle football. Several local youth football leagues have children playing as young as 6 or 7 years old.

This proposal would ban young children from playing tackle football in school-sponsored football programs and youth leagues. Many experts have linked head injuries in football to brain disease — claiming this legislation could save lives.

But John Wright, who coaches 7 and 8 year olds for KAT Youth Football in Kenmore, says he’s seen more children get injured outside of youth athletics. He says banning tackle football among young kids won’t necessarily end head injuries.

“Is youth football what you should really be going after, or should we be going after kids on bicycles or kids on skateboards or girls soccer or ice hockey. Lots of things where there is no safety taught to the kids telling them about concussions and how to protect yourself best when in football everyday we talk about it,” said John Wright, youth football coach.

Wright says in the past 5 years, young players have learned better techniques to keep their heads out of a tackle and how to limit the amount of contact to the head.

He says if this ban passes his youth league would be no more since they have kids ages 6 to 14.

Similar bans have been advanced in states such as Massachusetts, California, New Jersey, Maryland and Illinois.