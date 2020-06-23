Coalition of concerned citizens present police reform ideas to state and city leaders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another group of concerned residents in Buffalo is also calling for the release of Deyanna Davis. The Coalition of Concerned Citizens is also giving city and state leaders other ideas for police reform.

“Police brutality is alive in Buffalo just as much as it’s alive in Baltimore, just as much as it’s alive in Minneapolis,” said Myles Carter.

Many community activists say they recognize the reforms Mayor Byron Brown has laid out this week, but they say there needs to be even more changes.

“We’re at the point where we’re done praying for change. We need to pray for the people and those people should have the power and courage to step up and make the change,” said Myles Carter.

Dominique Calhoun along with the Coalition of Concerned Citizens put together police reform ideas from dozens of people and organizations in the community.

“I went to different religious leaders, churches different denominations. Actually a few police officers helped me with this reform. They’ve seen some things that they felt like corners people were cutting, reasons that they were arresting people,” said Calhoun.

The plans include creating a Police Accountability Board — instead of an advisory board which exists now.

“The way our advisory board is set up, it’s an advisory board it’s not an accountability board and so I looked at Rochester and they have something that they can actually act. Our board only suggests,” said Calhoun.

She says they sent the ideas to state and city leaders. The group presented them to NYS Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes outside of her office Tuesday afternoon.

After the legislature passed a package of police reform bills recently, Peoples-Stokes say people hold the power.

“Even those Republicans who voted against these laws in the past, voted for it. Why is that? That wasn’t because Crystal Peoples was a sponsor of any of that legislation. That wasn’t because Daniel Donald from Manhattan was a sponsor of some of the legislation it was because the people came out and demanded it,” said Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes.