(WIVB)–News 4 is partnering with Colvin Cleaners once again for this year’s Coats 4 Kids live drive Tuesday, October 15.



You can drop off new or gently used coats at Russell’s Steak Chops and More in Williamsville or Market in the Square in West Seneca.

Coats for kids and adults will be accepted. You can also donate hats, gloves and scarves for those in need.



Last year, Colvin Cleaners gave away more than 18,000 coats to families in Western New York.