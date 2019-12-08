Coats 4 Kids holds final distribution day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Thousands of kids in need will stay a little warmer this winter, thanks to the Coats 4 Kids Drive.



People were in line at the Belle Center in Buffalo Saturday, before the doors even opened at 10 a.M. Thousands of coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and boots were waiting for Western New Yorkers in need, all washed by Colvin Cleaners and organized by size.





This was the third and final distribution event of the year. Paul Billoni of Colvin Cleaners believes they gave out around 18-thousand coats.