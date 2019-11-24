Coats 4 Kids wraps up second distribution day

(WIVB)–The second Coats 4 Kids distribution event happened Saturday at True Bethel Baptist Church on East Ferry Street in Buffalo.

The need for coats has been overwhelming this year and attendance has broken records. More than three hundred people were in line before the doors even opened.

Colvin Cleaners is now accepting cash donations on their website. They’re buying brand new coats at a discounted rate to give away, with those donations.

Clay Moden from WYRK will be at the Reeds Jenns in Orchard Park and Yasmin Young from WBLK will be at the Amherst location, Saturday, November 30th, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

They’re collecting coats, hats, scarves, gloves, and boots for the final giveaway, which is happening on December 7 at the Belle Center in Buffalo.