Code Blue 15: Warming shelters open in Buffalo and Southern Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Warming shelters in Buffalo and Erie County will open as temperatures dip below 15 degrees.

A Code Blue 15 will go into effect this evening, those in need of a warm place to stay overnight can head to shelters in Buffalo and Southern Erie County.

Here’s a look at the overnight locations:

6 p.m. to 7 a.m. – Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201, not accessible, must be able to walk up and down stairs.

Open 24/7 – 586 Genesee St, Buffalo, 14204 – accessible location, (This location was formerly a women’s shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)

7 p.m. to 7 a.m. – Rural Outreach Center (ROC) Code Blue Shelter at 7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15, Holland.

The Rural Outreach Center will be open Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 586 Genesee Street operates 24/7.

Code Blue clients who need transportation to a shelter can head to the NFTA METRO Transportation Center to get a ticket between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Clients are not allowed to wait at the station outside of those hours.

Those who need help getting to the ROC, call (716) 222-4020, or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.

For Code Blue updates in Buffalo, text CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211.

For Southern Erie County, text CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211.