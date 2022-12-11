BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Code Blue 32 has been put into effect for Sunday night and during the daytime on Monday for Southern Erie County and the City of Buffalo, meaning shelters will be open in anticipation of cold weather.

The following overnight shelters will be open Sunday night:

Holy Cross 412 Niagara St. Buffalo, NY 14201 — Open 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., must be able to use stairs.

586 Genesee St., Buffalo, 14204 — Open 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., accessible location. This location was formerly a women’s shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.

ROC Code Blue Transitional Housing — Open 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. For location information or if you need a ride to the ROC call 716-222-4020.

During the daytime on Monday, the 586 Genesee St. location will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and ROC Code Blue Traditional Housing will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Code Blue clients will be permitted at the NFTA Metro Transportation Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday to obtain bus tickets to a Code Blue Shelter. They will not be allowed to wait at the NFTA outside of those hours.

To receive Code Blue updates for the City of Buffalo, text CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211. For Southern Erie County updates, text CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211. This notification is available to anyone including clients.