Code Blue in effect tonight for Buffalo and Southern Erie County, warming shelters to open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Warming shelter will open as a Code Blue goes into effect Sunday night for Buffalo and Southern Erie County.

The following overnight shelters will be open:

Lincoln Field House,10 Quincy Street, Buffalo, 14212 – 5 p.m.-7 a.m.

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201 – 6 p.m.-7 a.m., serving men only.

Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora, 7 p.m.-7 a.m.

The Rural Outreach Center and Lincoln Field House will serve as daytime warming shelters on Monday.

The WNY Coalition for the Homeless says Code Blue clients can get bus tickets to the warming shelter at the NFTA Metro Transportation Center at 6 p.m. Officials say clients are not allowed access to the Metro Center before 6 p.m.

To get Code Blue updates to your cellphone, text “CodeBlueBuffalo” to 898-211.