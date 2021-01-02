Code Blue: Warming shelters open in Buffalo and Erie County

(WIVB)– A Code Blue for Buffalo and Erie County has been issued for tonight.

Overnight shelters are located below:

Lincoln Field House, 10 Quincy Street, Buffalo: 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo: 6 p.m.to 7 a.m. (Serving men only)

Lincoln Field House will be used as a daytime warming shelter on January 3.

The Western New York Coalition for the Homeless recommends if you see the homeless on the street, direct them to a Code Blue shelter. They ask if you see someone in need call 211 to have an outreach team dispatched from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

If transportation is needed to the homeless shelter, WNY Coalition for the Homeless says, “Code Blue clients will not be permitted access to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center to obtain bus tickets to the Code Blue shelter until 6 p.m., those who arrive before will be redirected to Harbor House. They will not be allowed to wait at the NFTA.”

To receive Code Blue updates for Southern Erie County, text “CodeBlueBuffalo” to 898-211.

