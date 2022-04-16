BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Code Blue will go into effect Saturday night and Sunday for Buffalo and Southern Erie County as the temperature dips below 32 degrees.

These overnight warming shelters will be open tonight:

6 p.m.-7 a.m.: Holy Cross, 412 Niagara S., Buffalo, 14201, must be able to use stairs.

Open 24/7: 586 Genesee St., Buffalo, 14204, accessible location, (This location was formerly a women’s shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)

7 p.m.-7 a.m.: The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter at 7207 Hunters Creek Rd. Lot 15 Holland, N.Y.

On Sunday, 586 Genesee St. will be open 24/7 as a daytime warming shelter. The Rural Outreach Center will also be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Code Blue clients can get bus tickets to the shelters at the NTFA METRO Transportation Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. They aren’t allowed to wait at the center outside of those hours, according to the WNY Coalition for the Homeless.

Those in need of a ride to the ROC Code Blue Shelter can call (716) 222-4020 or (716) 240-2220 ext. 106.

For Code Blue updates in Buffalo, text CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211.

For Southern Erie County, text CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211.

If you’re outside of Erie County and need to stay at a shelter, contact local law enforcement or dial 211.