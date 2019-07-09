Collins announces federal funding for two projects at the Genesee County Airport

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Genesee County Airport is receiving $124,767 in federal funding for the airport’s design phase of two major projects, as announced by Congressman Chris Collins today.

“Investing in infrastructure projects like the Genesee County Airport’s pavement rehabilitation will significantly improve the quality, efficiency, and safety of its daily operations. These efforts will allow the Genesee County Airport to continue to grow and positively impact our local economy for years to come,” Collins said.

According to Collins, the airport will plan to reconstruct the existing west apron pavement and will remove a T-hanger building obstruction in the runway object free area, to meet the Federal Aviation Administration design standards.