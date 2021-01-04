Colts fans donate to Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei after Bills win clinches them a playoff spot

(WIVB) – The Bills and Colts will duke it out Saturday in the first round of the playoffs- but before the big game, Colts fans are stepping up to help children in Western New York.

On Sunday afternoon, as the Bills played the Miami Dolphins in their final game of the regular season, Jameson Hutchison was watching the game from Evansville, Ind.

He wasn’t the only one.

Colts Nation was cheering the team on alongside Bills Mafia- since if the Bills lost, the Colts would be out of the playoffs.

An hour into the game, Hutchison sent out a tweet, saying that “If Buffalo wins this game, Colts fans should donate to Josh Allen’s charity as a thank you. Keep this tradition going.”

After the Bills won, Colts Nation responded with a thank you.

Thank you for the donations #ColtsNation! Your support of the Patricia Allen Fund will help our critical care team care for our area's most vulnerable patients, so on their behalf, thank you! The fund has now exceeded $1,050,000 😯 @Colts @BuffaloBills @JoshAllenQB #BillsMafia — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) January 4, 2021

In Rochester, longtime Colts fan David Palmer was also excited to see the Bills beat the Dolphins on Sunday.

“Yesterday was the hardest I’ve ever rooted for them and cheered every time they scored,” Palmer said.

He sent out a tweet requesting Colts Nation to donate to the Bills Foundation, which focuses on addressing childhood food insecurity in Western New York.