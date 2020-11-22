Colvin Cleaners donates coats to local church

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Colvin Cleaners is helping a local church keep people warm this year.



Owner Paul Biloni says he got a call from the Bethesda Full Gospel Tabernacle in Tonawanda Friday and Pastor Sam Ciffa told him they were out of coats to distribute.



Colvin Cleaners got to work and dropped off a truck full of jackets Saturday morning.

“This is what we were hoping for, what we were praying for because we emptied out eight full racks of coats, which would amount to almost three or 400 coats. And I got phone calls from people that are waiting for kid’s coats to distribute because there is such a need,” Ciffa said.

The church will distribute coats every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday through the holiday season.

