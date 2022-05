KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Connecticut Street Armory got its large American flag back Monday after a trip to the cleaners.

Colvin Cleaners in Kenmore said the 600-square-foot flag was cleaned and folded free of charge.

They had not taken on job like this before but still took care of the task after learning the flag measured approximately 30 feet by 20 feet.

While the flag was returned this week, don’t expect to see it flying above the Armory for a while — renovation is being done there.