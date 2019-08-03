Buffalo’s Commodore Perry homes getting a $4 million facelift

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Residents of Buffalo’s Commodore Perry homes are getting a much-needed break. The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority is making $4 million worth of improvements at the south side development.

The capital improvement project includes re-paving parking lots and sidewalks, which for residents and visitors dodging the bone-rattling, crater-size potholes, could not come too soon.

BMHA Executive Director Gillian Brown said the agency is also building a new playground in the rowhouse section that is occupied by families.

Work will also include new entry stoops and stairs at the rowhouses, repair and/or replacement of exterior lighting, and exterior landscaping upgrades.

The project is getting mixed reviews from residents, some tenants and their visitors are looking forward to the improvements.

“It is pretty good, what they are doing, fixing up,” according to tenant Tommie Claiborne, who said the Perry complex, “needed to be fixed up.”

But other residents, like Linda Abernathy who has lived at the Perry Homes for nearly 50 years, and raised 5 kids there said, the BMHA should be doing more work on the inside, where they live.

“I think before they start investing in repairing our parking lots and the lights and hallways, they need to focus on the interior of the houses. People are having ceilings falling in, bedbugs, roaches and they are not not concentrating on that.”

Brown said the construction crews are doing extensive interior work, renovation of the first floor corridors at the six hi-rise buildings, and repairs to common corridors on floors two through eight, although the project does not include work inside the apartments.

“We will be doing lobby work. So all the common areas of the six hi-rises will be repainted, re-designed and rehabbed.”

Brown added, the BMHA’s plans call for wrapping up the Perry complex improvements by the end of the year.