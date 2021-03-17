Common Council looks for common ground for speed camera enforcement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — City lawmakers seem to be at odds over when the 15 mile-an-hour speed limit in school zones is to be enforced by speed cameras, which they say can be confusing for drivers. After all, you go more than 10 miles over the limit and that is a $50 citation.

Hazel Beharry, a Buffalo driver said, “I was not going very fast, but faster than the 15 mile-per-hour speed zone.”

Beharry said she would normally be aware of passing through a school zone. But last November she was driving down Main Street on the East Side which to her dismay, is virtually one school zone after another from Kensington Avenue all the way to the University at Buffalo.

A few weeks later, she received two citations in the mail for going over the speed limit westbound on Main, then back the other way.

“I was going at 1:33, cited with the violation at that time. Then returning home, I got another violation at the exact same place 20 minutes later,” Beharry said.

That area of Main Street also borders on three different Common Council Districts, and their councilmembers have differing views of the Speed Zone Camera Program.

Joel Feroleto of the Delaware District and University District Councilman Rasheed Wyatt want to limit the use of speed cameras.

Masten District Councilman Ulysees Wingo is all for them.

Hazel received her notice of violation 17 days later, but the law requires the notice be sent within 14 days or it is invalid.

City parking officials said it was postmarked 12 days later, which is what the law requires, and when Hazel received a citation earlier in the year late, it was dropped.

“I got notice of that one, but nothing to say about these two that I have. I guess they are going to stand by their word, and I am going to wind up having to pay for my citations.”

But it is not all bad for drivers like Hazel Beharry.

By now she would have been charged a penalty for paying her violation late, but because of the post office’s issues and the COVID pandemic, city officials are waving the penalty.