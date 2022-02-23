BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Attention drivers, if your car gets stolen, you could get victimized twice, with parking tickets and fines amounting to hundreds of dollars.

It really does happen, and city lawmakers are trying to put the brakes on that practice in Buffalo.

Police will tell you, car theft in Buffalo and many other places is generally a crime of opportunity, leaving a car unlocked with the engine running, is actually against the law in New York. But city lawmakers say, there is also an economic side to this issue.

“I ran in to purchase a beverage. I came out and there was a young man getting into my car, trying to steal it,” Marie S. told News 4.

Last September, “Marie S'” car as we will call the unlucky driver, was stolen from the parking lot of a convenience store in Lackawanna.

It was a brand new Jeep, and Marie reported it to Lackawanna Police and the DMV. But a couple of months later, Marie received a notice for an unpaid ticket that was incurred here along Main Street in Buffalo.

“If they ran my license plate to give me a parking ticket why didn’t my car come up stolen, if it was reported to the DMV the day it was stolen in September?” Marie said.

The notice from Parking Enforcement was a warning the total cost of the unpaid ticket and a default judgment would amount to hundreds of dollars, so she bombarded City Hall with phone calls.

“I finally got someone on the line and they had provided me with an email where I had to upload all my original police reports,” added Marie.

And all the tickets and warnings were removed.

Buffalo Police have engaged a public awareness campaign concerning the perils of leaving your car unlocked or unattended, and last year the Common Council asked the department to use discretion when issuing tickets.

“Now I am asking them to cease the policy altogether,” said Christopher Scanlon, councilman, Buffalo Common Council.

The Common Council adopted Councilman Chris Scanlon’s resolution, which they believe to be a matter of economics.

“If a vehicle is stolen while heating up it seems ticketing the owner is punishing them for their inability to afford the luxury of an automatic car starter which could prevent the theft, and in effect ticketing them for their economic status,” said Scanlon.

A spokesman for the city told us, Buffalo Police would like to discuss the ticket resolution with Councilman Scanlon, and other council members.

He also said, car thefts in Buffalo are down by almost half so far this year, and the public awareness campaign could have a lot to do with it.