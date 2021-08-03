Community and police come together for National Night Out

BUFFALO, N.Y. WIVB- It was a day of friends, food, and fun Tuesday as residents came together for Buffalo’s National Night Out.

All across the country, law enforcement officers take to the streets in order to build a positive relationship with the people they serve and protect. The goal is to make community policing a priority.

Buffalo holds the event every year and Tuesday’s festivities took place in the Fruit Belt neighborhood at the Martha Mitchell Community center.

Dunkirk also held an event at Washington Park.