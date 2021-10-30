Community comes together for Beggars Night in Kaisertown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds turned out Saturday for a South Buffalo tradition.

We stopped by Kaisertown for Beggars Night. It’s one of the only communities around which still hands out treats on this night. And people we talked with say they’re happy to keep the tradition alive.

“Well, I’ve been living in this residence for 35 years and it just gets bigger and better every year. There’s no better Beggars Night than a Kaisertown Beggars Night,” said Tom Szymanski, Kaisertown resident.

Beggars Night is always the eve before Halloween. Folks we spoke with also say, it’s a great opportunity to bring people into the city.